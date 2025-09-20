Two motorcyclists die in accident

KARACHI: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road traffic accident near Gulbai Bridge on Friday, police and hospital officials said.

They said the two men were riding a motorcycle when their two-wheeler slipped apparently due to speeding at around 3am.

One of the victims, later identified as Wajid Ali, died on the spot. The second man was taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), where he died during treatment, said Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed.

In a separate incident on the Northern Bypass, six people were injured when a dumper hit with three motorcycles.

The traffic police said two of the motorcyclists were reported to be in serious condition while four sustained minor injuries. All were shifted to the CHK for medical treatment.

The driver of the truck, identified as Zaminullah, was arrested at the scene.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025