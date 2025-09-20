PTI worker dies of heart attack in jail

GUJRAT: A PTI worker died of heart attack in the Gujranwala District Jail on Friday.

According to the jail administration, Qasim Khokhar was facing a five-year imprisonment after being convicted by the court in connection with the May 9 riots; however, he suffered a heart attack after offering the Friday prayers in the jail mosque.

He was a resident of Salamatpura, Rahwali, and arrested in connection with the attack on Gujranwala Cantt. In March 2024, an anti-terrorism court convicted him along with 50 other PTI workers in that case.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025