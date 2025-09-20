CDA allocates land for five police stations

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated land for five police stations in the capital that have been operating without dedicated buildings since their establishment.

In addition, the police have also sought land for five more stations.

Sources in the police told Dawn that in a recent meeting, the Interior Ministry asked the CDA to provide plots for police stations that were either built on green belts, operating in rented buildings, located outside their jurisdiction, or functioning from within other police stations’ premises.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the ministry, CDA and police, including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. A decision was taken to shift police stations from green belts, rented buildings, out-of-jurisdiction areas, and shared facilities.

Islamabad police seek more land for another five police stations

In response, the CDA sought time from the interior ministry after being directed to allocate suitable plots for police stations within days.

The police requested that the land be allotted within their respective jurisdictions, in easily accessible locations along main roads. They emphasised that police movement and the mobility of police vehicles should be unhindered.

Separate police teams were formed to survey the city and identify suitable land for police stations. On the recommendations of these teams, sites were proposed to the CDA for allocation.

According to police sources, the buildings of Koral, Kirpa, Khanna, Humak and Banigala police stations are located on green belts. Shamas Colony police station operates from a rented building, while Phulgran police station functions from within the Barakahu police station.

Nilore and Lohibher police stations are housed in old choki buildings, while Sangjani station is operating under makeshift arrangements along the N-5.

So far, the CDA has allotted land for Phulgran, Sangjani, Banigala, Shams Colony and Nilore police stations. Land for Phulgran has been allocated at Green Enclave-I, Sangjani at N-5, Banigala at Margalla Enclave, Shams Colony at I-12 Markaz, and Nilore at Lethrar Road.

Police teams also surveyed sites for Khanna, Kirpa, Koral, Humak and Lohibher police stations, later proposing land to the CDA. They requested land for Khanna at Rehman Enclave, Kirpa at Gulberg Residencies, Koral at Gulberg Green and Lohibher at Capital Enclave.

The CDA will construct the new police stations for the capital police.

The authority has also invited electronic bids for the construction of Humak, Lohibher, Kirpa, Nilore, Koral, Shams Colony, Sangjani and Phulgran police stations. A sum of Rs95.196 million has been reserved for the construction of each station.

Meanwhile, construction of Golra and Women police stations is already underway. The Golra station is being built within the premises of the existing facility, while the Women police station is being constructed in G-7 Markaz, near the old building.

Renovation work has also begun at Aabpara, Margalla, Tarnol, Shalimar, Sumbal, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, Secretariat, Noon, Sabzi Mandi, Sihala, Barakahu and Shahzad Town police stations.

AIG Logistics, SSP Law and Order, SSP Operations, SP City, SP Dolphin and Patrolling, SP Saddar, SP Security and Discipline, SP I Area, SP Soan and SP Rural have been appointed to monitor the quality and progress of both the renovation and construction work.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025