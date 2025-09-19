M5 Motorway closed for traffic, diversions set up

The M5 Motorway has been closed due to severe flooding, with Motorway police setting up diversions for travellers.

A statement read that police are providing alternate routes to those travelling from Multan to Sukkur.

“Traffic can move towards the national highway from Shah Shams interchange,” the statement read. “People travelling from Uch Sharif can rejoin the motorway through the interchange.”

The statement added that those travelling from Sukkur can use the national highway from Uch Sharif interchange and they can rejoin the M5 from the Shah Shams interchange.

“Motorway police are at the scene to guide road users,” the statement added