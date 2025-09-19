Civil Secretariat employees’ protest enters fourth day

PESHAWAR: The protest of Civil Secretariat employees against special assistant to the chief minister on relief and rehabilitation Naik Mohammad over the ‘storming’ of the office of the elementary and secondary education secretary here entered fourth day on Thursday.

A government official told Dawn that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary had convened a meeting of the secretaries committee next Tuesday. He said that the protesting employees represented by the Provincial Management Service Officers Association and All Government Employees Grand Alliance would announce their next course of action on Wednesday in light of the secretaries committee’s decisions as the forum will discuss the issue of the chief minister’s aide storming the education secretary’s office.

Meanwhile, North Waziristan’s district education officer (female), in a letter to the secretary of the elementary and secondary education department, had accused Noor Mohammad, brother of special assistant to chief minister Naik Mohammad, of subjecting her to “extremely filthy, vulgar and degrading language on WhatsApp, using highly abusive and insulting words, repeatedly attempting to make unsolicited phone calls and hurling threats.”

DEO (female) Aniqa Huma Tauqeer claimed that Mr Noor’s conduct was not only indecent and offensive in the worst possible manner but also amounted to a deliberate attack on her dignity as a woman as well as a blatant attempt to obstruct her from performing her duties.

“I was even threatened that I might be physically attacked either at my office or during my travel if I did not abandon my duty station, which has caused serious concerns for my personal safety,” she said.

Ms Tauqeer also claimed that besides abuse and threats, a malicious campaign was also launched against her through “their social media accounts” as well as creating and using others for targeted propaganda to malign her, undermine her authority and discourage her from performing lawful duties.

When contacted, Mr Naik Mohammad denied the knowledge of the North Waziristan DEO’s complaint against his brother.

He said he was in Islamabad for the last two days and returned to the provincial capital on Thursday, so he didn’t know about the issue. The aide to the CM, however, said that different tactics were being used to malign him.

He also rubbished reports about his forced entry to the education secretary’s office and said that it was his right to go to any office as an elected member of the provincial assembly as well as special assistant to the chief minister to “make representation on behalf of” his electorate.

Mr Mohammad said that he was wrongly accused of taking his guards to the secretary’s office and said that video evidence in that respect should be produced.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025