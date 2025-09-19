E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Outdated practices

From the Newspaper Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:46am

IN Pakistan, where students and fresh job applicants already struggle with job insecurity, limited opportunities and fierce competition, they are additionally burdened by an outdated and cumbersome requirement: getting all the documents attested by a gazetted officer and submitting character certificates. This rule is uniformly enforced across the country, regardless of regional accessibility or practicality.

In today’s digital age, most academic documents and CNICs contain QR codes and can be easily verified online, not involving any lengthy process. Why are applicants required to chase government officers for basic attestations? This wastes time and often leads to delays due to the unavailability of officials. It even opens the door to unethical demands.

Moreover, government departments also verify documents after a candidate is selected, making this pre-application attestation largely redundant. If some people submit fake documents, they will still be caught during the post-selection verification phase. Even more questionable is the requirement of a so-called character certificate. How can a gazetted officer, who likely has no personal connection with the applicant, credibly vouch for someone’s moral character? In many cases, such certificates are issued by clerical staff for a small ‘fee’, further undermining the credibility of the whole process.

Recently, I personally experienced how dysfunctional this process can be. At the City Court in Karachi, I approached several public prosecutors for attestation of my documents.

Despite the presence of public pro-secutors from multiple districts, none was willing to help. It became clear that this essential requirement depends not on merit, but on navigating bureaucratic roadblocks and arbitrary conditions.

Therefore, to improve transparency, efficiency and accessibility, the government should implement a centralised digital verification system. Institutions such as Higher Education Commission (HEC), National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) and educational boards should directly validate documents online.

This would eliminate the need for any manual attestation, reduce lower-level corruption, and save valuable time for thousands of applicants. Reforms in this area are long overdue, and must be prio-ritised to align Pakistan’s recruitment processes with global best practices.

Muhammad Ishaque Gabol
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

THE signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Wednesday is...
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...