Suspect shot dead in ‘encounter’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:46am

KARACHI: A suspected robber was gunned down in an alleged encounter in Federal B Area on Thursday, police said.

The Jauharabad police said that two robbers were looting a citizen near the Allama Iqbal Park in Block-15. A police patrol arrived at the scene and challenged the suspects.

On seeing the law enforcers, the robbers resorted to firing and in an ensuing exchange of gunfire, both suspects suffered bullet wounds and one of them, later identified as Mohammed Fayaz, died.

His accomplice, identified as Khurram Munir, was arrested in critical condition and was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

The police claimed to have recovered two pistols and one motorcycle from their custody.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

