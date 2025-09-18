Aleem Khan reviews flood damage to M-5, vows support for saving Jalalpur Pirwala

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has reviewed flood damage to Motorway M-5 during his visit to Jalalpur Pirwala, where he stressed that protecting the city and ensuring public safety remained the government’s top priority, APP reports.

Chairing a special meeting in Multan, the minister noted that floodwaters had spread up to 20 kilometres on both sides of the motorway. He said that although creating controlled breaches in M-5 was a difficult decision, safeguarding the lives and property of citizens takes precedence.

The minister said the National Highway Authority was working in tandem with the Punjab government to protect Jalalpur Pirwala and would fully support all decisions taken by the provincial government.

He stressed the importance of building protective embankments and called upon the Irrigation Department and other institutions to fulfil their responsibilities to avert such disasters in the future.