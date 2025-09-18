E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Aleem Khan reviews flood damage to M-5, vows support for saving Jalalpur Pirwala

Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:15pm

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has reviewed flood damage to Motorway M-5 during his visit to Jalalpur Pirwala, where he stressed that protecting the city and ensuring public safety remained the government’s top priority, APP reports.

Chairing a special meeting in Multan, the minister noted that floodwaters had spread up to 20 kilometres on both sides of the motorway. He said that although creating controlled breaches in M-5 was a difficult decision, safeguarding the lives and property of citizens takes precedence.

The minister said the National Highway Authority was working in tandem with the Punjab government to protect Jalalpur Pirwala and would fully support all decisions taken by the provincial government.

He stressed the importance of building protective embankments and called upon the Irrigation Department and other institutions to fulfil their responsibilities to avert such disasters in the future.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...