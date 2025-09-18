Water levels at Guddu, Sukkur barrages fall: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has stated that water levels in the Guddu and Sukkur Barrages are falling.

In a post on X, PMD data showed that the Guddu Barrage had a steady inflow of 485,185 cusecs and an outflow of 456,964.

However, the Sukkur Barrage registered a falling trend, with inflow recorded at 547,505 cusecs and outflow at 495,925.

Last night, the Flood Forecasting Division reported that a high flood level was observed along the Indus River at the Guddu (523,842 cusecs) and Sukkur Barrages (518,120 cusecs).