WFP, South Punjab Secretariat to jointly provide food supplies to children, women in flood-affected districts

The South Punjab Secretariat and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have agreed to collaborate in providing nutritional support to children under two years of age, pregnant women, and mothers affected by floods in South Punjab, according to APP.

During a visit of WFP Programme Officer Jack Frith Powell and Provincial Head Dr Amara Khan to the South Punjab Secretariat, Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani stated that the government’s priority was to accelerate relief activities for flood victims. He said that the South Punjab Secretariat would “extend full cooperation” to the WFP in coordinating with local administration and facilitating on-ground measures.

The WFP delegation said that the programme would initially be launched in Multan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, and Bahawalpur. “Affected families will be provided with fortified wheat flour, pulses, and ghee while malnourished children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers will receive food supplements and high-energy biscuits.”