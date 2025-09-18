E-Paper | September 18, 2025

WFP, South Punjab Secretariat to jointly provide food supplies to children, women in flood-affected districts

Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 03:37pm

The South Punjab Secretariat and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have agreed to collaborate in providing nutritional support to children under two years of age, pregnant women, and mothers affected by floods in South Punjab, according to APP.

During a visit of WFP Programme Officer Jack Frith Powell and Provincial Head Dr Amara Khan to the South Punjab Secretariat, Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani stated that the government’s priority was to accelerate relief activities for flood victims. He said that the South Punjab Secretariat would “extend full cooperation” to the WFP in coordinating with local administration and facilitating on-ground measures.

The WFP delegation said that the programme would initially be launched in Multan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, and Bahawalpur. “Affected families will be provided with fortified wheat flour, pulses, and ghee while malnourished children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers will receive food supplements and high-energy biscuits.”

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...