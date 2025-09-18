E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Scholarship for Inter high achievers

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 07:31am

LAHORE: The University of Lahore (UOL) on Wednesday announced a scholarship scheme for students who secured 90pc or above in their intermediate exams or equivalent (FA, FSc, A Levels, IB Diploma or American High School Diploma).

In a statement, the varsity said the move made UOL the first major private university in Pakistan to offer top scorers a fully-funded university education.

UOL Board of Governors Chairman Awais Raoof said: “Financial limits should not decide a student’s future. Merit must. The new scholarship reflects UOL’s wider vision to combine academic excellence with accessibility and to create equal opportunities for young people across the country.”

The statement said the scholarship for high achievers was a fully-funded scheme with full fee concession across all BS programmes at the UOL. It said the programmes include creative arts, sciences, management sciences, social sciences, allied health sciences, pharmacy, engineering and technology, information technology and all other departments.

“These areas were selected with a focus on Pakistan’s future needs in healthcare, technology, and scientific innovation. By targeting these fields, the university hopes to prepare students who can contribute to national growth and international competitiveness,” it said.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

