Advent of satellite internet held up by red tape

• Starlink, Amazon, Shanghai Spacecom among aspirants awaiting finalisation of licensing regime

• PTA policy draft ready, but chief’s legal troubles may delay promulgation

• Draft envisions all user data remaining ‘within Pakistan’; ISPs to block any content when asked

ISLAMABAD: With at least five companies interested in entering the Paki­stani market, the Pakistan Telecommu­nication Author­ity’s (PTA) spadework for launching satellite internet services in the country is almost complete.

However, a final requirement — registration of the service providers with the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB) — has yet to be fulfilled, holding up large amounts of potential foreign investment and stalling high-speed connectivity plans.

In addition, while the PTA’s draft policy for the registration of satellite-based internet providers is also ready to be rolled out, the legal troubles facing its chairman could delay its formal approval.

The policy draft was expected to be approved by the end of this month, but a court order declaring the appointment of the PTA chief illegal may delay its approval, since its notification requires sign-off from the chairman and two other members.

Meanwhile, PSARB sour­ces told Dawn that apart from Starlink and Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Techn­ology Limited (SSST), Eutels­at OneWeb, Amazon’s Project Kuiper, and Canadian satellite company Telesat have expressed their willingness and completed their groundwork for launching services in Pakistan.

However, the key requirement of PSARB registration remains pending, as the board has yet to finalise its licencing regime.

A senior PSARB official told Dawn that consultations with stakeholders were underway, but the draft registration process for low earth orbit (LEO) satellite providers had yet to be finalised.

The process is expected to take more time, but officials could offer no clear timeframe for how long it might take.

Officials from the IT ministry explained that the main requirement was security clearance of the internet companies in question.

IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja had earlier claimed that satellite internet services would commence by Nov or Dec this year. However, she did not respond to a query regarding delays in the registration process.

A senior executive from one of the aspiring companies told Dawn that the registration process with PSARB was a first step, but establishing the administrative and network infrastructure to provide internet services to end-users would also take time.

Draft policy

The PTA’s draft policy for satellite internet providers envisions prompt compliance with official requests for content blocking, and a commitment to store all data locally.

Under the new “Fixed Satellite Service — Licence” policy, LEO internet service providers will be required to block websites, web content, or other services when directed by the PTA.

These providers are also prohibited from granting remote operational control, network infrastructure access, or monitoring facility access to any foreign entity, government, or person.

All LEO internet providers must install Fixed Gateway Earth Stations within Pakistan, through which all internet traffic will be routed. Similarly, all user data generated, stored, or processed by these services must remain within Pakistan.

While these stations appear to be the method for data control and content blocking, the PTA has faced complications in managing content censorship on social media platforms like X and YouTube in the past, so it remains to be seen how it will regulate satellite internet.

“The LEO companies provide internet directly to the customers at a fixed point through the satellites, like any Wi-Fi system — but this is fibreless,” a senior PTA official told Dawn.

The policy also permits LEO satellite internet providers to offer “Backhaul Services” to cellular mobile operators (CMOs). This means LEO companies can transmit data from cell towers and base stations to a central or core network for mobile operators, especially in remote areas.

“This will allow the telcos to provide data services in very remote areas also, to their customers, and the LEO companies will not sell mobile based data to the customers,” the official added.

Addressing a key concern regarding potential interference, the policy includes clauses to prevent LEO satellite beams from disturbing geostationary orbit (GSO) satellite beams and other wireless networks within Pakistan’s land, sea, and air jurisdiction.

GSO satellites orbit at an altitude of approximately 35,000 kilometres, whereas LEO satellites orbit below 2,000 km.

A “Satellite Interference Reporting and Resolution System” (SIRRS) is established within the policy for formal reporting and information exchange regarding international harmful interference affecting space services.

The Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), Pakistan’s designated notifying administration for satellite services at the International Tele­communication Union (ITU), will handle such complaints and reporting.

Beyond an initial license fee of $500,000 (or equivalent in Pakistan Rupees), companies will be required to contribute 1.5 per cent of their annual gross revenue to the Universal Service Fund (USF).

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025