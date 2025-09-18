Afghanistan extends crackdown on internet

MAZAR SHARIF: Tal­iban authorities expanded their crackdown on internet access on Wednesday, severing fibre optic connections in several provinces in what officials said was a campaign against “vice”.

The move, ordered by Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, has effectively shut down high-speed internet in several regions over two days, leaving tens of thousands without access and sparking concern among locals.

In northern Balkh province, fibre optic internet was completely banned on the leader’s orders, provincial spokesman Attaullah Zaid said.

“This measure was taken to prevent vice, and alternative options will be put in place across the country to meet connectivity needs,” he wrote on X.

Internet access in Balkh was now only possible via the telephone network, which is disrupted with all operators affected.

Similar restrictions were seen in the northern provinces of Badakhshan and Takhar, as well as in Kandahar, Helmand and Uruzgan, in the south.

The measure has not yet been implemented in Nangarhar.

