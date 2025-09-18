E-Paper | September 18, 2025

50 refugees drown in Libya

AFP Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

TRIPOLI: At least 50 Sudanese refugees have died off the coast of eastern Libya after their boat caught fire, an International Organization for Migration spokesperson told AFP Wednesday.

“The tragic incident took place when a rubber boat carrying 75 Sudanese refugees caught fire off the coast of Tobruk, Libya, while en route to Greece,” the spokesperson said. “At least 50 lives were lost.” The IOM said in a post on X the shipwreck occurred Sunday.

The spokesperson did not provide details of the ages or gender of those on board the boat. “IOM provided immediate lifesaving medical care to the 24 survivors,” the spokesperson added without clarifying if one last person was still missing.

Libya is a key transit country for thousands of migrants seeking to reach Europe by sea each year.

At least 456 people died and 420 were missing along the Mediterranean route between January 1 and September 13.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

