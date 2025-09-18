E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Ecotourism zone planned in Kalam’s forest

PESHAWAR: The secretary of Archaeology and Tourism, Dr. Abdul Samad, said here on Wednesday that Usho forest was important for the aesthetic beauty of Kalam, Swat, and key steps have been decided to make the provinces tourist destinations more attractive and charming.

He said through the joint efforts of the Department of Tourism and Forest Department, an ecotourism zone is being established in beautiful Usho forest in the scenic valley of Kalam.

The Secretary expressed these views while speaking to journalists. Dr Abdul Samad said that following the joint Manro Track project between the forest and tourism departments, this new initiative is a major step toward promoting ecotourism and stabilising the local economy.

A traditionally, styled rest area will be built in Usho forest to further facilitate visiting tourists.

Dr. Abdul Samad emphasised that Usho forest is not just a forest, but a captivating destination for tourists.

Usho ecotourism zone will serve as a remarkable example for other projects across the province. It will be specially mapped out for both winter and summer seasons so that tourists can enjoy the serene environment of Usho throughout the year.

This project will also help promote local employment. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has clarified that the natural forests of Usho will be strictly protected, and no one will be allowed to harm the environment.

According to the Tourism Department, more projects are being planned in collaboration with the Forest Department and local communities to promote ecotourism.

