Acting President Yousaf Gilani urges philanthropic, global donors to support flood relief

Senate Chairman and Acting President Yousaf Raza Gilani has urged philanthropic and international donor organisations to step forward and provide relief to communities affected by floods, particularly in South Punjab.

In a statement, Gilani stressed the importance of timely support to ensure that help reaches those who need it most.

Newly elected PML-N senator Rana Sanaullah Khan, who is also the inter-provincial coordination minister, called on the acting president at Aiwan-i-Sadr today.

“This was his first courtesy call after becoming a senator. The overall political and law and order situation in the country came under discussion,” the statement noted.

Later, Gilani met PPP Central Secretary General and former KP finance minister Humayun Khan, who briefed him on the party’s situation in the country.