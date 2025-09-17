E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Protests threaten to overshadow Trump’s controversial UK visit

A Correspondent Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 08:23am
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the forthcoming State Visit of US President Donald Trump, outside Windsor Castle in Windsor on September 16. — AFP
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the forthcoming State Visit of US President Donald Trump, outside Windsor Castle in Windsor on September 16. — AFP

LONDON: Donald Trump’s second state visit to the United Kingdom this week is shaping up to be as controversial as his first, with an imminent protest and a simmering personal feud with London mayor Sadiq Khan threatening to overshadow the carefully choreographed royal pageantry.

Mr Khan fired the opening salvo ahead of the visit, highlighting new Home Office figures showing a record number of Americans applying for UK citizenship. He attributed the surge to London’s “liberal values” and diversity, remarks seen as a direct rebuke of Trump.

“Many Americans identify with our values — adherence to the rule of law, celebrating diversity, and defending minority rights,” the mayor said. Earlier in the month, Mr Khan in an interview had said, “I’ll show him mosques, diversity and the Notting Hill Carnival. It’ll prove that multi-culturalism is our greatest strength.”

The US president, who has repeatedly called Mr Khan a “stone cold loser” and accused him of presiding over rising crime in the capital, is unlikely to let the criticism pass unanswered.

Right-leaning commentators in Britain have urged restraint. Writing in the Telegraph, columnist Brendan O’Neill warned Mr Khan not to repeat what he desc­r­i­bed as “infantile stunts” and recalling the giant Trump Baby balloon flown over Parliament Square during the president’s earlier visits. “Our relationship with Ame­rica is more important than ever,” he cautioned.

But protests are already planned. The Stop Trump Coalition has announced a large-scale march through London on Wednesday, the first day of the visit, when Trump will meet King Charles and PM Keir Starmer.

The demonstration comes less than a week after a far-right rally in London, addressed by former Trump adviser Elon Musk, whose warnings of violent uprising drew condemnation from Starmer.

Behind the scenes, officials are bracing for potential pitfalls. The BBC reports that Windsor Castle has been transformed into a “ring of steel,” with 1,300 troops and 120 horses deployed to stage the ceremonial welcome and carriage procession. Palace aides have pored over banquet seating plans and menus to ensure the president feels honoured, while also preparing King Charles’s speech to avoid political controversy.

Official state visits by US presidents are rare and make this week’s spectacle diplomatically significant. But with protesters on the streets and a Sadiq Khan-Trump feud simmering, the risks of political theatre overshadowing substance remain high.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

Trump 2.0
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...