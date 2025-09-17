E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Constable martyred, ASI hurt in Charsadda attack

Our Correspondent Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:59am

CHARSADDA: A police constable was martyred and an assistant sub-inspector suffered injuries when proclaimed offenders opened fire on a police party during a raid in Darab Majoki area of Parang here on Tuesday.

As a result of the firing, motorway police post in-charge Qaiser Khan was seriously injured, while SHO Parang’s gunman, constable Fasihuddin, was martyred on the spot.

District police officer Mohammad Waqas, deputy commissioner Dr Azmatullah Khan Wazir, and other police officers visited the hospital to enquire after the injured ASI.

DPO Waqas said on a tip-off that a group of proclaimed offenders from Peshawar were present in Darab Majoki area, a police team led by DSP Zardad Khan, and also including ASI Qaiser Khan, conducted a raid.

During the operation, he said the outlaws opened fire on the police party, killing SHO Parang’s gunman Fasihuddin on the spot, and injuring ASI Qaiser critically. After the exchange of fire, the assailants managed to escape.

The martyred and injured policemen were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda.

The DPO said a search operation had been launched to arrest the attackers.

SHO Parang police station Fazal Daud got registered a case against the outlaws – Shah Saud, Rokhail, Yasin and Saddam – under section 7-ATA, and 302, 353 and other provisions.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

WHILE the tone of the participants of the Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday was certainly hard towards Israel,...
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...