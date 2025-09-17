Constable martyred, ASI hurt in Charsadda attack

CHARSADDA: A police constable was martyred and an assistant sub-inspector suffered injuries when proclaimed offenders opened fire on a police party during a raid in Darab Majoki area of Parang here on Tuesday.

As a result of the firing, motorway police post in-charge Qaiser Khan was seriously injured, while SHO Parang’s gunman, constable Fasihuddin, was martyred on the spot.

District police officer Mohammad Waqas, deputy commissioner Dr Azmatullah Khan Wazir, and other police officers visited the hospital to enquire after the injured ASI.

DPO Waqas said on a tip-off that a group of proclaimed offenders from Peshawar were present in Darab Majoki area, a police team led by DSP Zardad Khan, and also including ASI Qaiser Khan, conducted a raid.

During the operation, he said the outlaws opened fire on the police party, killing SHO Parang’s gunman Fasihuddin on the spot, and injuring ASI Qaiser critically. After the exchange of fire, the assailants managed to escape.

The martyred and injured policemen were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda.

The DPO said a search operation had been launched to arrest the attackers.

SHO Parang police station Fazal Daud got registered a case against the outlaws – Shah Saud, Rokhail, Yasin and Saddam – under section 7-ATA, and 302, 353 and other provisions.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025