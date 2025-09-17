IHC bars Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from judicial work

ISLAMABAD: In an extraordinary development on Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) restrained senior judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from exercising his judicial powers, after a division bench raised serious questions about the validity of his law degree from the University of Karachi.

The two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar and comprising Justice Mohammad Azam Khan, issued the interim order while hearing a writ petition filed by lawyer Mian Dawood under Article 199 of the Constitution. The petition seeks a writ of quo warranto, questioning “by what authority” Justice Jahangiri holds judicial office.

“The office has raised certain objections. This Court is of the view that the same would be seen on the judicial side at the time of final adjudication of instant case,” the court order stated.

It further said: “It has been noted that a writ of quo warranto under Article 199(1)(b)(ii) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, has been sought against the Respondent No.1 [Justice Jahangiri] on the ground that as he has no legal certification, therefore, he is not eligible to hold his office. Hence, in view of the gravity and sensitivity of the issue at hand, Mr. Ashtar Ali Ausaf and Barrister Zafar Ullah Khan, Advocates Supreme Court of Pakistan are hereby appointed as amicus curiae.”

Division bench raises serious questions about validity of Justice Jahangiri’s law degree

The court issued notices to Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan and Advocate General Islamabad Ayyaz Shaukat. The hearing was adjourned until October 21.

The courtroom was packed with members of the legal fraternity, including representatives of the Islamabad Bar Council, Islamabad High Court Bar Association, and District Bar Association of Islamabad. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Sher Afzal Khan Marwat was also present.

The petition relies on official correspondence from the University of Karachi, which reportedly declared Justice Jahangiri’s LLB degree “invalid”. Key allegations include different roll numbers for Part-I and Part-II exams — AIL-5968/87 and AIL-7124/87 in his LLB programme.

The university confirmed it is “impossible” for a single student to be allotted two numbers in the same programme.

The first number (AIL-5968/87) was already allotted to another candidate, Imtiaz Ahmad.

The principal of Government Islamia Law College, Karachi, stated that no student by the name “Tariq Mehmood s/o Qazi Muhammad Akram” under enrollment number AIL-7124/87 was admitted in the relevant period.

The University’s Controller of Examinations concluded in writing that the degree and mark sheets are “invalid”.

The petitioner argued that the appointment of a judge without the requisite legal qualification is not a technical matter but a violation of citizens’ fundamental rights, undermining the sanctity of the judiciary.

Shortly after the order, the IHC Registrar’s Office issued a revised duty roster, excluding Justice Jahangiri. His division and single benches were abolished.

Between September 17 and 19, the court will function with three division benches and six single benches.

Division benches comprising CJ Dogar and Justice Azam Khan will hear general cases; Justices Babar Sattar and Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan will hear tax matters and Justices Muhammad Asif and Inam Amin Minhas will take up general cases.

The decision sparked immediate outrage among the bar associations. At a press conference, Islamabad Bar Council Vice Chairman Raja Aleem Abbasi condemned the move as an assault on judicial independence, calling it “the darkest day in the history of the judiciary.”

Abbasi argued that under Article 209 of the Constitution, only the Supreme Judicial Council has authority to inquire into the conduct of a judge. “Never in Pakistan’s history has a judge been stopped from working by another judge,” he said, adding that the ruling had been made under “external pressure” and amounted to enforcing the “law of the jungle.”

The bar council announced a complete strike and rally in the Islamabad High Court and District Courts on Wednesday, along with a general body meeting in G-11 to determine further action.

“You insult your judges, you insult the judiciary. Principles are clear — no judge can be removed except through Article 209. We will resist unconstitutional decisions,” Abbasi declared.

It may be mentioned that Justice Jahangiri’s legal career spanned over 30 years.

He held important portfolios like Deputy Prosecutor General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Deputy Attorney General and Advocate General of Islamabad.

He was appointed as a judge of the Islamabad High Court on December 30, 2020.

He came into the limelight after he issued a blanket order for former prime minister Imran Khan following his arrest on May 9, 2023.

His degree issue surfaced last year, while he was hearing the election petitions of runners-up of all three constituencies of Islamabad.

The lawmakers of the ruling party were visibly not comfortable with the proceeding of the election tribunal and the government, in the meantime issued an ordinance that enabled the appointment of a retired judge to head the election tribunal.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025