RDA to introduce digital payment system in offices

RAWALPINDI: After failing to recover over Rs1.9 billion missing funds from its accounts despite involving National Accountability Bureau and Anti-Corruption Establishment, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Financial Accounting and Budgeting System (FABS), Office of the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), for installing digital payment system in its offices.

An amount of Rs3 billion has been missingfrom the RDAaccounts since 2016 and after probe, over Rs1 billion was recovered from different banks but Rs1.98 billion still remained missing. The RDAunearthed the financial scam which led to substantial financial losses to the state exchequer during preparation of the new budget after posting of former officials of finance department in May 2025.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Anti-Corruption Establishment are already investigation into the matter on the request of RDADirector General Kinza Murtaza. However, the finding report is still pending.

“To avoid further embezzlement chances, the RDA decided to launch a programme to ensure transparency, efficiency and digitisation of the financial management system within RDA,” a senior official said.

Through this collaboration, the press release said all financial transactions, budgeting and payments of RDA will be processed via SAP ERP (enterprise resource planning) software – the globally recognised enterprise resource planning system.

The press statement said the SAP ERP will digitise and automate the entire payment system of RDA, ensure transparency and accountability in financial transactions, strengthen internal controls and reduce manual interventions, and provide real-time financial reporting and monitoring for better decision-making.

It stated that this step reflects RDA’s commitment towards modern governance and financial reforms through the use of advanced technology.

The MoU signing marks a milestone in RDA’s journey towards digital transformation and aligns with the government’s vision for e-governance, accountability, and transparency in public-sector institutions.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025