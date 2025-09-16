Lives of over 2.5m people, 2m animals saved in timely Punjab evacuations: Rescue 1122

Punjab Rescue 1122 has said the lives of over 2.5 million people and 2m animals were saved through early and timely evacuations to safe places.

“The early evacuation of several million people and the safe transfer of animals was a unique and successful operation of its kind,” the Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.

He said a special rescue operation was launched in flood areas for people left behind in the early evacuation and over 1,500 boats and trained rescue personnel participated in flood rescue operation.

“More than 422,000 people and more than 54,000 animals left behind in the early evacuation rescued by boats.”