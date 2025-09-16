Preliminary assessment of flood damages to be completed within 10 days: Ahsan Iqbal

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said a preliminary assessment of flood damages would be completed within 10 days in coordination with the provincial governments, Radio Pakistan reports.

Iqbal was chairing a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee in Islamabad today to review the damage assessment of the 2025 floods.

“He urged the media to refrain from speculation regarding flood damages, adding that accurate and transparent data would soon be made available,” the report stated. It further quoted him as saying that federal and provincial institutions were jointly carrying out relief operations in flood-hit areas.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and chief secretaries of the provincial governments were present during the meeting.

The provincial governments agreed that a final assessment of flood damages would only be possible once the water recedes.