E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company fined Rs100m

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 11:02am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday imposed a Rs100 million fine on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) for continuing excessive loadshedding on commercial grounds, violating laws and regulations.

Nepra had earlier fined Hesco Rs50m in April 2024 for loadshedding based on aggregate technical and commercial (ATC) losses despite no shortfall in power generation.

Hesco neither paid the fine nor halted the practice, instead appealing the decision. Following a show-cause notice and legal proceedings, Nepra ruled that filing an appeal did not exempt Hesco from penalties.

The regulator ordered Hesco to immediately stop ATC-based load shedding and imposed an additional fine of Rs100,000 per day from April 4, 2024, until compliance.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

