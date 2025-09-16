Govt hospitals’ staff damaged costly equipment to boost private lab business, PAC told

• Health secretary says many CT, MRI machines in Sindh hospitals are non-functional for years

• PAC chief orders immediate repairs, seeks report on progress

KARACHI: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Sindh Assembly was on Monday informed by the provincial health secretary that in several major hospitals across the province, Computed Tomography (CT) scan and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines had been deliberately damaged by technicians to divert patients to private diagnostic laboratories for testing.

The disclosure came during a PAC meeting that reviewed the audit reports of the provincial health department for 2024 and 2025.

Health Secretary Rehan Baloch told the committee that a significant number of CT scan and MRI machines in Sindh’s leading hospitals had remained non-functional for years. He added that action had been initiated against technicians responsible for damaging the equipment.

PAC Chairman Nisar Ahmed Khuhro expressed grave concern and regret that CT scan and MRI machines purchased at a cost of millions of rupees had been rendered inoperative in most hospitals.

He observed that complaints regarding non-functional diagnostic machines at the Ghulam Muhammad Mehr Medical College Hospital in Sukkur were particularly disturbing, adding that reports indicated the hospital’s MRI machine had long been out of order, compelling patients to seek costly tests at private facilities.

When asked, the health secretary claimed that he had taken measures to repair or replace the faulty medical equipment in public sector hospitals.

The PAC chairman directed the health secretary to ensure the immediate repair and functioning of these vital diagnostic machines and to submit a comprehensive progress report on measures taken to resolve the issue.

The PAC also ordered strict action against those selling unregistered and counterfeit medicines, as well as those operating without licences.

It directed that such establishments be sealed and cases filed against offenders.

It also emerged during the meeting that medical superintendents in different districts had purchased medicines worth more than Rs3 billion at the local level without inviting tenders.

The health secretary informed the PAC that medicines were procured during emergencies under the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules. He said that the procurement process typically involved central-level purchases accounting for 85 per cent of medicines, while 15pc could be bought locally.

The PAC sought a detailed list of medicines purchased for various hospitals at the local level on quotations without inviting bids.

The committee also ordered a third-party audit into the lack of improvement in the cleanliness system at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, despite an annual expenditure of Rs135 million on sanitation.

The meeting was attended by PAC members Khurram Karim Soomro and Taha Ahmed, along with senior officials of the health department.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025