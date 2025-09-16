RPO dissatisfied with service quality at Pindi police stations

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer (RPO) expressed his dissatisfaction after reviewing cleanliness, record arrangement, front desk performance and other facilities at the Banni and Waris Khan police stations on Monday.

According to official sources, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa noted the shortcomings during his inspection of the two police stations in the Rawal Division. He directed the staff to rectify the issues and take steps to further improve the quality of public service delivery in police stations.

Earlier this year, the RPO had inspected seven police stations in the Rawal Division, including City, Waris Khan, Pirwadhai, Ganj Mandi, Ratta Amral, New Town and Sadiqabad , where he identified multiple discrepancies and directed that the issues be rectified within one week, with compliance reports submitted without delay.

During those inspections, the RPO noted that the national and police flags displayed on the rooftops of police stations were torn. CCTV monitoring screens were not installed at front desks, CCTV cameras were missing from the SHO and muharrar offices, petty cash was unavailable, front desk cleanliness was unsatisfactory, water dispensers were dirty and Victim Support Officers (VSOs) and guide constables were not present.

A spokesperson for the RPO said that Monday’s visit was different from the previous inspections. However, the RPO once again reviewed cleanliness, record arrangement, front desk performance and other facilities at the Banni and Waris Khan police stations and issued instructions for improvement.

He said that during the visit, the RPO conducted a detailed review of police station records, professional activities and other related matters.

The RPO also received a briefing from the concerned officers while reviewing the investigation and progress of serious cases registered at the police stations.

He issued instructions to ensure speed and transparency in the investigation process so that justice could be provided without delay.

RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa also instructed that further steps be taken to improve the quality of public service delivery in police stations.

He emphasised that police officers should interact with the public politely, listen to citizens’ concerns promptly and ensure timely redressal of complaints.

He reiterated his focus on cleanliness, record arrangement, front desk performance and other facilities, and again issued instructions for improvement.

On this occasion, RPO Rawalpindi stated that the police must perform their professional responsibilities with integrity to restore public trust and uphold the rule of law.

