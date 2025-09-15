Sindh, federal govt to work together for climate action plan, improve Sukkur Barrage capacity

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik have discussed launching a 300-day Climate Action Plan and improving the capacity of Sukkura Barrage.

The meeting also discussed reinforcing fragile embankments of the Indus River and restoring old waterways to prevent loss of lives and property during riverine and flash floods.

Both ministers agreed to develop a plan to prepare for the upcoming monsoon season, noting that proactive measures could significantly reduce damages caused by heavy rains and riverine floods.

CM Murad said that the capacity of the Sukkur Barrage has reduced to 960,000 cusecs, adding, “We must enhance [the] Sukkur Barrage’s capacity.”