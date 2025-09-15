Over 300 feeders fully restored in flood-hit places: Power Division

The Ministry of Energy’s Power Division has said there was “substantial progress” in restoring electricity across flood-affected areas, state media APP reports.

Of the total 543 impacted feeders, 309 feeders were fully restored and 226 were partially functional, the report said.

It added, “According to the Power Divisions’ latest report, restoration work is underway at full pace in affected areas under various distribution companies (DISCOs), with a significant number of feeders and grid stations already restored.”