COMPANY NEWS

Wafi Energy Pakistan’s donation

As part of its ongoing support for National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) flood-relief efforts, Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited provided 5,000 litres of diesel and motor gasoline to the NDMA, as per a press release. This contribution follows an earlier 1,000-litre fuel donation provided to NDMA by Wafi Energy last month.

His Excellency, Nawaf Bin Saeed Almalkiy, Ambassador, Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, present at the occasion, stated that, “It is heartening to see Wafi Energy, which reflects Saudi investment in Pakistan, being dedicated to serving the local communities in their hour of need.”

Zubair Shaikh, CEO of Wafi Energy, said, “Wafi Energy remains committed to helping flood-affected communities and assisting NDMA in its critical role at this time of crisis.”

Acknowledging Wafi Energy’s contribution, Brig Qasim Mahmood, Chief of Staff/DG Coordinator NDMA, said, “I would like to thank Wafi Energy Pakistan for their immediate and urgent support during this nationwide calamity. We are optimistic that the contribution will help us reach more flood victims.”

MCB Islamic Bank’s new ISO certification

MCB Islamic Bank Limited has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for its international standard for Information Security Management Systems according to a press release.

The certification, granted after an audit by independent assessors, recognises the bank’s effective implementation of robust policies and controls to safeguard customer data, enhance cybersecurity, and ensure operational resilience.

This positions MCB Islamic Bank among financial institutions in Pakistan that have achieved the latest ISO 27001:2022 standard, underscoring its commitment to secure, reliable, and future-ready banking services. Zargham Khan Durrani, President and CEO of MCB Islamic, reaffirmed the Bank’s resolve to uphold international best practices in information security for the benefit of its customers.

Al Baraka Bank’s car finance solution

Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Ltd launches its Car Finance Digital Journey; as per a press release, this solution takes a fresh approach to digital finance, seamlessly blending artificial intelligence and automation to transform customer experience on a fully digital platform that allows both account holders and non-account holders of Al Baraka Bank to apply for car financing through a simplified, seamless process.

Pioneering in Islamic banking, this initiative reflects a major milestone in the bank’s digital transformation journey and customer-first approach. Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, emphasised that this multi-integrated solution is not only simplifying the process but also removing barriers to car ownership, setting new standards for innovation in Islamic banking across Pakistan. He also appreciated the Consumer Banking Team for initiating this project and successfully launching it.

PCMA signs MoUs worth $2.5bn

During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China from August 31, 2025, to September 4, 2025, the Government of Pakistan organised a Business to Business (B2B) Investment Conference in Beijing, China, on Sept 4 to attract Chinese investments into Pakistan in various sectors, according to a press release.

At the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, a business delegation of leading Pakistani companies from various business sectors of the economy also formed part of the prime minister’s entourage. These delegates worked out joint venture projects with their Chinese counterparts. They signed various memorandums of understanding, with a combined worth of $8.2 billion. Out of this total investment outlay, the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association delegation (comprising 16 leading members) managed to attract substantial Chinese investments worth $2.5bn in chemical and related infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s national hackathon launched

InnoVista (Pvt) Ltd launched the National Agentic AI Hackathon 2025 in collaboration with the Pakistan Freelancers Association, Google and System Limited, as per a press release, to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence in solving Pakistan’s most pressing challenges.

The National Agentic AI Hackathon will unfold across six major cities — Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Bahawalpur — engaging over 1,000 participants, with a strong focus on inclusivity and female participation. Shortlisted teams will receive mentorship from industry experts.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, September 15th, 2025