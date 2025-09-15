E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Ex-minister Sarwar Musakhel held for threatening Balochistan govt official

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 10:13am
Former Balochistan minister and JUI-F leader Maulvi Sarwar Musakhaill. — Facebook/Molvi Muhammad Sarwar Musakhail
Former Balochistan minister and JUI-F leader Maulvi Sarwar Musakhaill. — Facebook/Molvi Muhammad Sarwar Musakhail

QUETTA: Police have arrested former provincial minister and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) leader, Maulvi Muhammad Sarwar Musakhel, after two separate FIRs were registered against him — one for a verbal altercation with the Secretary of Communication and Works (C&W), Lal Jan Jaffar, and another for allegedly threatening his family.

According to a complaint lodged by Secretary Lal Jan Jaffar at the Civil Lines Police Station, Musakhel entered his office, exchanged harsh words, and issued serious threats.

Later, 5–6 associates of the former minister allegedly visited Jaffar’s residence in Customs Colony near Airport Road, where they intimidated and harassed his family. Before leaving, they reportedly wrote threatening messages on the walls and gate of the house, causing fear for the safety of Jaffar and his family.

Following the complaint, Civil Lines Police registered a case against Musakhel under Sections 506-B, 504, 353, 186, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the Airport Police also lodged a separate FIR on Jaffar’s request. Police confirmed that Maulvi Musakhel has been taken into custody and that further legal proceedings are underway.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...