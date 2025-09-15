Ex-minister Sarwar Musakhel held for threatening Balochistan govt official

QUETTA: Police have arrested former provincial minister and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) leader, Maulvi Muhammad Sarwar Musakhel, after two separate FIRs were registered against him — one for a verbal altercation with the Secretary of Communication and Works (C&W), Lal Jan Jaffar, and another for allegedly threatening his family.

According to a complaint lodged by Secretary Lal Jan Jaffar at the Civil Lines Police Station, Musakhel entered his office, exchanged harsh words, and issued serious threats.

Later, 5–6 associates of the former minister allegedly visited Jaffar’s residence in Customs Colony near Airport Road, where they intimidated and harassed his family. Before leaving, they reportedly wrote threatening messages on the walls and gate of the house, causing fear for the safety of Jaffar and his family.

Following the complaint, Civil Lines Police registered a case against Musakhel under Sections 506-B, 504, 353, 186, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the Airport Police also lodged a separate FIR on Jaffar’s request. Police confirmed that Maulvi Musakhel has been taken into custody and that further legal proceedings are underway.

