Former AJK PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi arrested

MUZAFFARABAD: Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister and Regional President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, was arrested by Mirpur police on Sunday for allegedly disturbing public order, sparking protests by party workers in several areas.

Mr Niazi was taken into custody near the shrine of Baba Shadi Shaheed in Bhimber district while returning from Samahni to Bhimber city—constituency of incumbent AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq—to lead another rally as part of PTI’s mobilisation campaign for the August 5 protests, called by the party’s incarcerated founder Imran Khan.

Mr Niazi had spent Saturday night in Mirpur but, anticipating his arrest, left his accommodation via a back exit and used someone else’s vehicle to reach Samahni.

There, he led a rally from Pir Galli to Samahni from 2pm to 4pm, urging people to participate in large numbers in the upcoming protest against both the “unlawful arrest” of Mr Khan and India’s abrogation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status six years ago.

According to Mr Niazi’s press secretary, Habib Ahmed, a large contingent of police led by SSP Mirpur Khurram Iqbal intercepted his entourage and detained him.

Mr Niazi was among several PTI leaders—including former President Dr Arif Alvi—who were booked on November 24 last year at Karachi Company police station in Islamabad under seven sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, two provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and one clause of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance.

His nephew, Advocate Sardar Moteeb, told Dawn that Mr Niazi had secured protective bail from the Islamabad High Court on July 13, which was further extended on July 26 until August 17.

“Despite this, Islamabad police had new arrest warrants issued based on additional charges,” he said.

Eyewitnesses said that apart from AJK policemen, the arresting party included nearly 20 plainclothed officials, reportedly from Islamabad police.

However, DIG Mirpur region Dr Liaqat Ali clarified to Dawn that Mr Niazi was taken into custody on the orders of the Mirpur deputy commissioner under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

“Given his health condition, he has been kept at the Industrial Area rest house in Mirpur, which has been declared a sub-jail by the deputy commissioner,” he added.

The DIG also rejected reports that two PTI activists accompanying Mr Niazi were also arrested.

Soon after news of Mr Niazi’s arrest spread across the region, PTI workers staged protest demonstrations in various areas, blocking roads and burning tyres.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued from the United States, where he is currently on a private visit, PTI regional information secretary and former minister Chaudhry Maqbool Gujjar condemned what he called the “uncalled-for arrest” of Mr Niazi on “frivolous charges,” accusing Prime Minister Haq of betrayal.

“Anwarul Haq owes his return to the AJK Assembly after a decade to PTI’s platform and Imran Khan’s personal campaigning. It’s shameful that the same man is now ordering crackdowns on party workers who are peacefully demanding Khan Sahib’s release,” he said.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2025