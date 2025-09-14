Rain has final say as England and South Africa share T20 series

The third and final Twenty20 International between England and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Trent Bridge on Sunday as rain had the final say in the series that finishes 1-1.

South Africa claimed a rain-reduced five-over contest by 14 runs in the opening game in Cardiff on Wednesday, before England registered a record 146-run win in the second fixture in Manchester on Friday as Phil Salt scored an unbeaten 141.

That result set up a grand finale on Sunday, but persistent rain in Nottingham delayed the toss and ultimately meant no play was possible.

South Africa won the One Day International series between the sides 2-1.

England now move on to a three-match T20 series against Ireland that starts in Dublin on Wednesday.