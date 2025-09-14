E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Rain has final say as England and South Africa share T20 series

Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 10:24pm
England captain Harry Brook and South Africa captain Aiden Markram pose for a picture as the match is abandoned due to bad weather at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham, Britain on September 14. — Reuters
England captain Harry Brook and South Africa captain Aiden Markram pose for a picture as the match is abandoned due to bad weather at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham, Britain on September 14. — Reuters

The third and final Twenty20 International between England and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Trent Bridge on Sunday as rain had the final say in the series that finishes 1-1.

South Africa claimed a rain-reduced five-over contest by 14 runs in the opening game in Cardiff on Wednesday, before England registered a record 146-run win in the second fixture in Manchester on Friday as Phil Salt scored an unbeaten 141.

That result set up a grand finale on Sunday, but persistent rain in Nottingham delayed the toss and ultimately meant no play was possible.

South Africa won the One Day International series between the sides 2-1.

England now move on to a three-match T20 series against Ireland that starts in Dublin on Wednesday.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...
Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...