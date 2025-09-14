E-Paper | September 14, 2025

At least 104 dead, 4.5m affected as Punjab reels from floods: relief commissioner

Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 02:22pm

The death toll from flood-related deaths in Punjab has risen to 104, Punjab relief commissioner Nabil Javaid has said.

Citing the latest figures issued by PDMA, Javaid detailed that, so far, more than 4700 villages have been affected due to floods in River Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab, “affecting more than 4.5 million people across Punjab, out of which over 2.5m have been rescued and shifted to safer locations.”

The relief commissioner further said that “around 372 relief camps, 459 medical camps, and 391 veterinary camps have been set up in flood-hit districts in the province.”

