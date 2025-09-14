E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Rising floodwaters in Thatta force people to leave; villages submerged after lake overflows

Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 11:04am

Rising pressure of floodwaters on the Baghar Ochto protective dyke of the Indus River has triggered fresh fears of flooding in the Mangli area near Ghorabari, as Chhachh Lake in the riverine area has already overflowed and submerged several villages.

Entire settlements of Ramzan Mallah, Usman Khaskheli, Urs Mallah, Allah Dino Mallah, Haroon Mallah, Ghulam Mallah, Haji Shahdad Khaskheli, Haroon Khaskheli, and Suleman Mallah have been encircled by water, cutting off their road access to nearby towns. The villagers are now using boats to receive food and other essentials.

As the lake swells with Indus waters, reverse flow has begun, inundating vast tracts of the riverine belt. But preparedness on the ground remained questionable. Near Isa Khaskheli village, the irrigation department has set up only a makeshift hut manned by a few junior staffers.

A bulldozer stationed on-site stands idle for lack of fuel. During a visit by journalists, the dyke was found abandoned, with no senior irrigation officials in sight.

Read more here.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...
Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...