Rising floodwaters in Thatta force people to leave; villages submerged after lake overflows

Rising pressure of floodwaters on the Baghar Ochto protective dyke of the Indus River has triggered fresh fears of flooding in the Mangli area near Ghorabari, as Chhachh Lake in the riverine area has already overflowed and submerged several villages.

Entire settlements of Ramzan Mallah, Usman Khaskheli, Urs Mallah, Allah Dino Mallah, Haroon Mallah, Ghulam Mallah, Haji Shahdad Khaskheli, Haroon Khaskheli, and Suleman Mallah have been encircled by water, cutting off their road access to nearby towns. The villagers are now using boats to receive food and other essentials.

As the lake swells with Indus waters, reverse flow has begun, inundating vast tracts of the riverine belt. But preparedness on the ground remained questionable. Near Isa Khaskheli village, the irrigation department has set up only a makeshift hut manned by a few junior staffers.

A bulldozer stationed on-site stands idle for lack of fuel. During a visit by journalists, the dyke was found abandoned, with no senior irrigation officials in sight.

