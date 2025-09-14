Trump hosts Qatar PM after Israel attack in Doha

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump hosted Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in New York on Friday evening to discuss Qatar’s future as a mediator defence cooperation following Israeli strikes against Hamas leaders in Doha, a source said.

According to sources familiar with the discussion, Trump and al-Thani were joined at the dinner by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The dinner took place after the prime minister had an hour-long meeting at the White House with Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The high-level discussions occurred just days after Israel attacked Hamas leaders in the Doha. The attack was widely condemned as an act that could escalate tensions.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025