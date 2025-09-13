Low-lying areas in Ghotki and Ubauro may be submerged due to rise in river level over next 24 hours

The Ghotki district administration has issued an alert amid growing concerns that low-lying areas in Ghotki and Ubauro may be submerged due to a potential rise in river level over the next 24 hours, according to statement issued by the Sindh Information Department.

According to the Ghotki deputy commissioner, the water level at Guddu and Sukkur barrages is expected to increase, posing a threat to communities living along the river.

In response, a team from the Pakistan Navy has been deployed to the at-risk areas. Using boats, the team is making announcements on the ground, urging residents in the low-lying areas regions to evacuate and relocate to safer locations without delay.