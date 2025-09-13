E-Paper | September 13, 2025

CJP Afridi calls for ‘cordial’ cohesion between bench, bars to preserve rule of law

Dawn.com Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 02:27pm
Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi speak at a judicial conference in Muzaffarabad on September 13. — DawnNewsTV
Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi speak at a judicial conference in Muzaffarabad on September 13. — DawnNewsTV

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Saturday called for “cordial” cohesion and relations between the bench and bars across the country, to preserve the rule of law.

Speaking at a judicial conference in Muzaffarabad, the CJP stressed that the relationship between the bench and the bar should always be cordial, constructive and considered.

“Mind you, without this cohesion between the two pillars, there can be no guarantee for preserving the rule of law or ensuring any reform to go forward,” CJP Afridi emphasised.

More to follow

