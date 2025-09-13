COAS Munir visits flood-hit Multan and Kasur, stresses importance of good governance

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has visited Kasur Sector and the Flood Relief Camp in Multan’s Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil to review the prevailing flood situation and ongoing relief efforts, ISPR says.

“The visit to flood-affected areas of Kasur and Multan focused on enhancing synergy between the civil administration and the military to ensure effective assistance for the affected population,” a statement by the ISPR said.

COAS Munir received a detailed briefing on the ground situation, as well as the rescue and relief operations. While interacting with civil administration, he underlined the importance of good governance and inclusive, people-centric progress.

“He emphasised that all necessary measures, including infrastructural development required for protecting the people against the devastations caused by frequent floods, should be expedited. He said that the state cannot afford the loss of precious lives and properties every year,” ISPR said.

Interacting with flood-affected people who had been evacuated by the Pakistan Army and civil administration, the army chief assured them of “continued support in their resettlement and rehabilitation”. The affected people expressed “heartfelt gratitude” to the army for timely assistance, according to the ISPR.