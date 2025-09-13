‘Truly heart-wrenching’: Wasim Akram offers solidarity amid ongoing flood crisis

Pakistan’s former cricket captain Wasim Akram has taken to social media to offer condolences and solidarity to families affected by cloudbursts and flash floods across the country.

“The recent cloudbursts and flash floods across Pakistan are truly heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones,” he posted on X.

“In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with all those affected. I deeply appreciate the tireless efforts of our military personnel and aid workers who are reaching out to help. My prayers are with everyone displaced, and I hope they are able to return to their homes soon,” he added.