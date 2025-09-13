‘Journey towards healing’ has begun, says CM Maryam during visit to Liaquatpur

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has said that the “journey towards healing” has begun, as she shared a video on her X account of feeding water to a young boy rescued during the floods.

“These visuals are a quiet reflection of the havoc devastating floods that swept across Punjab have inflicted in recent weeks, displacing hundreds of thousands, turning lives upside down, and yet, in that simple act, there was hope,” Maryam said.

“He was safe now, and Alhamdolillah the journey toward healing had begun. Liaqatpur, Rahim Yar Khan.”