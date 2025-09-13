E-Paper | September 13, 2025

JSMU callousness

From the Newspaper Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:17am

THIS is with reference to the letter ‘DUHS and rain’ (Aug 25), which rightly exposed the callous administration of Dow Uni-versity of Health Sciences (DUHS). The criminal negligence and reckless attitude of the administration of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) on Aug 19 was equally appalling.

Despite life-threatening conditions, such as inundated roads, traffic gridlocks, and electrocution risks, the administration forced all the students to leave the campus at 7pm. This was like abandoning the students without any safe means to reach home. This blatant disregard for student safety is beyond unacceptable.

To make matters worse, those who chose to stay home for their own safety were indirectly threatened with the rejection of their leave applications. Furthermore, university transport departed hours earlier than scheduled, with no communication regarding student safety or the where-

abouts of buses. Families were left in a state of fear and anxiety as most students reached their homes past midnight. There were some who made it only the next morning. Shockingly, the university administration still expected them to attend online classes, disregarding the obvious connectivity issues in the city.

It is a terrifying thought that if someone had gone missing, fallen into an open manhole, or become a victim of harassment or abduction, the university administration would have simply shrugged its shoulders and moved on.

Such callous treatment is unbecoming of an institution entrusted with the training of future doctors. Medical students deserve respect, not hostility. They should not be burdened with impractical attendance requirements and unnecessary mental stress. The administration must be held accountable for its reckless and criminal acts to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Name withheld on request
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Security at stake
13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

IT is deeply unfortunate that the security of millions is potentially being put at stake over the persistent...
Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...