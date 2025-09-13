JSMU callousness

THIS is with reference to the letter ‘DUHS and rain’ (Aug 25), which rightly exposed the callous administration of Dow Uni-versity of Health Sciences (DUHS). The criminal negligence and reckless attitude of the administration of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) on Aug 19 was equally appalling.

Despite life-threatening conditions, such as inundated roads, traffic gridlocks, and electrocution risks, the administration forced all the students to leave the campus at 7pm. This was like abandoning the students without any safe means to reach home. This blatant disregard for student safety is beyond unacceptable.

To make matters worse, those who chose to stay home for their own safety were indirectly threatened with the rejection of their leave applications. Furthermore, university transport departed hours earlier than scheduled, with no communication regarding student safety or the where-

abouts of buses. Families were left in a state of fear and anxiety as most students reached their homes past midnight. There were some who made it only the next morning. Shockingly, the university administration still expected them to attend online classes, disregarding the obvious connectivity issues in the city.

It is a terrifying thought that if someone had gone missing, fallen into an open manhole, or become a victim of harassment or abduction, the university administration would have simply shrugged its shoulders and moved on.

Such callous treatment is unbecoming of an institution entrusted with the training of future doctors. Medical students deserve respect, not hostility. They should not be burdened with impractical attendance requirements and unnecessary mental stress. The administration must be held accountable for its reckless and criminal acts to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Name withheld on request

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025