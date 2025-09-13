Initiatives for SMEs’ growth

ISLAMABAD: The government is set to streng­then the Small and Medi­um Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) with key structural reforms, including the appointment of a new chief executive officer (CEO).

In this regard, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan chaired a meeting of the SMEDA Board on Friday to discuss these reforms. The meeting was attended by Secre­tary of Industries and Production Saif Anjum, SMEDA CEO Soqrat Aman Rana, and other senior officials.

Khan welcomed the new members of the board and outlined the finalisation of SMEDA’s restructured framework, which aligns with directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He highlighted the rene­wed focus on an outsourcing model and the development of policies and programmes aimed at bolstering small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“The prime minister has given clear directions for SMEDA to focus on initiatives supporting SMEs, micro-enterprises, women entrepreneurs, and addres­sing climate-related challenges,” Khan said. He also announced the establishment of regional offices in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Ba­ltistan to broaden SMEDA’s outreach and effectiveness.

During the meeting, the appointment of SMEDA’s new CEO was discussed, and it was decided that an HR committee would be tasked with overseeing the recruitment process. This will ensure the appointment is made transparently, swiftly, and in line with the prime minister’s vision for a merit-based selection.

Khan reaffirmed that SMEDA plays a pivotal role in Pakistan’s economic development, particularly in fostering SME growth. He stressed that the prime minister is personally invested in strengthening SMEDA and ensuring its success.”

The new CEO will be ap­­pointed strictly on me­­rit, with no compromise on tra­nsparency,” he said. Khan concluded by emphasising SMEDA’s critical role in empowering women, supporting micro-enterprises, and fostering the growth of SMEs, which he believes will have a transformative impact on both the economy and society.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025