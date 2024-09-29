E-Paper | September 29, 2024

Pakistan’s SAFF U-17 final hopes dashed in heartbreaking loss

Agencies Published September 29, 2024 Updated September 29, 2024 07:11am

THIMPHU: Pakistan’s Under-17 football team suffered an agonising semi-final defeat to Bangladesh in the SAFF Championship, losing 8-7 in a nail-biting penalty shootout at the Changlimithang Stadium on Saturday.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead, Pakistan’s youngsters were unable to contain a spirited Bangladeshi comeback, which forced the match into penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw in regular time.

According to the bylaws of the tournament, no extra time was given after 90 minutes and the game went to the shootout.

Shabab Ahmed’s 32nd-minute strike from a corner gave Pakistan the advantage and Abdul Rehman’s penalty in the 61st minute seemed to put the national team in control.

However, Bangladesh staged an impressive fightback, with Mithu Chaudhary reducing the deficit in the 75th minute and substitute Manik equalising in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The intense penalty shootout saw both teams convert their first five attempts, sending the match into sudden death.

But Bangladesh’s goalkeeper made a crucial save on Pakistan’s eighth shot, paving the way for the winning strike that sealed their spot in the final.

Bangladesh will face India, who defeated Nepal 4-2 in the other semi-final, on Monday.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2024

