CM visits flood-hit Zahir Pir area

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday visited the flood-affected areas of Zahir Pir belt near Liaquatpur and interacted with the displaced families arriving at Manchan Bund on boats.

During her visit, she assisted some flood-affected women disembarking from boats, held the hand of an elderly woman to help her and offered her a bottle of water. She also interacted with the flood-hit children.

The chief minister commended Rescue 1122 teams and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for their dedication and tireless efforts during the ongoing rescue and relief operations. She also directed the relevant authorities to ensure provision of life jackets and life rings during all rescue and relief operations.

She was briefed by the officials about evacuation operations in 35 flood-hit villages on the outskirts of Liaquatpur, including Noorwala, Gul Muhammad Langah, Dera Fareedi and Chohan.

She was also apprised that a total of 84,721 residents and approximately 43 square kilometres of land had been severely affected by the floodwater.

The officials said that six relief camps, several medical camps, three boat clinics and 12 clinics on wheels had been set up for the flood-hit people in the area.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025