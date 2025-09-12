New EU ambassador to Pakistan assumes position

The European Union (EU) has appointed a new ambassador to Pakistan, a statement from the EU said on Friday.

Incoming ambassador Raimundas Karoblis presented his credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari on September 10, according to the Foreign Office. He will be replacing the outgoing envoy, Dr Riina Kionka.

“With over 30 years of experience in diplomacy, international trade, and security, he (Karoblis) previously served as Ambassador of the European Union to Tajikistan from 2022 to 2025,” the statement read.

“Ambassador Karoblis had a distinguished career in Lithuania’s diplomatic service, holding senior positions, including Deputy Minister responsible for EU affairs, foreign trade, and sanctions, as well as Lithuania’s Permanent Representative to the European Union from 2010 to 2015.”

Karoblis also served as the minister of national defence from 2016 to 2020, according to the statement.

The incoming ambassador holds a law degree from Vilnius University and is fluent in Lithuanian and English, but also speaks French and Russian,“ the statement read.

“In his free time, he enjoys cycling, hiking, and exploring cultural activities.”

The EU is Pakistan’s sec­ond-largest trading partner, with the GSP+ status allowing the country to enjoy duty-free or minimum duty on European exports.