President Zardari expresses solidarity with South Punjab flood victims

Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 11:29am

President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed “deep sympathy and heartfelt solidarity” with the flood-affected people of South Punjab.

A press release from the President’s Secretariat highlighted the hardships faced by thousands of people and stated, “He (Zardari) assured the nation that the government stands resolutely beside the flood-affected communities during this critical time.”

The statement quoted President Zardari as saying, “Rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations are diligently underway in close coordination with the provincial authorities, the armed forces, and humanitarian organisations to provide essential assistance to those in need.”

