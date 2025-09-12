Govt plan to bring vloggers into mainstream: Saif

KOHAT: Barrister Muhmmad Ali Saif, adviser to the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announced here on Thursday that the government was launching a digital media directorate to bring vloggers and social media into the mainstream.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the journalists affiliated with the field of electronic media would also be given classified and publicity advertisements for their economic well-being.

He elaborated that they would be registered and issued special cards.

He said that now the government was going to issue Rs1 million each to the clubs, and later Rs10 million to them, like in the past.

He also said that during the one and a half years period when their government had been removed in 2023 many projects and promises could not be materialised. Now, the chief minister had doubled the grants for the press clubs and the journalists of the Peshawar Press Club had been allotted plots. Similarly, the Abbottabad had also got the land for the colony.

To a question, he said that the Kohat media colony had been delayed due to routine government procedures. He said that a venue for the colony had been selected and soon work would be started on it. He promised that he would take up the issue of the colony with the minister and the secretary housing.

