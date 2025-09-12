Newly-registered farmers to receive Benazir Hari Cards

KARACHI: Provincial Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar has stated that the Sindh government has decided to issue Benazir Hari Cards to millions of newly-registered farmers in the province.

According to the minister, the registration and verification of 80,000 new farmers in Sindh have been completed. Sindh Bank will issue 50,000 cards in the last week of this month, and subsequently, an additional 50,000 cards will be issued every 20 days. Through the cards, farmers will receive subsidies and financial support.

Mr Mahar also stated that the Sindh government has also made a major decision to transition drip irrigation systems to solar power. Under this scheme, farmers with agricultural land ranging from five to 25 acres will be provided subsidised solar power panels. As part of the project, 295 units of solar power panels will be installed on 4,000 acres of land. The cost will be shared, with farmers bearing 20 per cent (pc) and the Sindh government covering 80pc.

He mentioned that the farmers interested in obtaining solar panels can submit their applications at the office of the director general of the Agriculture Water Management in Hyderabad by Sept 20.

