E-Paper | September 11, 2025

2.4 million evacuated from Punjab: NDMA chairman

Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:53pm

Continuing the briefing, the NDMA chairman stated that 2.4 million people have been evacuated from Punjab and relocated to safe zones.

“Once the water recedes, we will start rehabilitation work on over 5,000 villages and fields,” Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik said. “It will take some time, around four to five weeks, for the water to dry. Once roads, communications and infrastructure are improved, the rehabilitation work will start.”

The NDMA chief said that the provincial government, NGOs, military formations and volunteers played their role and assisted the government greatly during flood relief operations.

Pakistan Floods 2025

