E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Second wave of flooding to reach Panjnad within two to three days: Musadik Malik

Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:25pm

Federal Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik has stated that floodwater from Punjab is expected to reach the Panjnad barrage within two to three days.

During a televised briefing alongside NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, he said that 2,000 tonnes of aid from NGOs have been distributed.

“Military personnel, district administration, welfare groups, provincial officials — they are all out there and putting their lives at risk,” he said. “There has been severe damage, but I want to tell Pakistan that there has been a major effort.”

The minister stated that the flooding which started in Sialkot and Narowal crossed through Shahdara and Lahore, before moving to Jhang and through Sargodha.

“The second wave of flooding has reached Panjnad, or it will reach within two to three days,” he added.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The day Kathmandu burned

The day Kathmandu burned

Pratibha Tuladhar
Triggered by a recent social media ban, Nepal's Gen Z took to the streets against corruption and nepotism. But none of them had foreseen the violence and unrest that transpired.

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...