Second wave of flooding to reach Panjnad within two to three days: Musadik Malik

Federal Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik has stated that floodwater from Punjab is expected to reach the Panjnad barrage within two to three days.

During a televised briefing alongside NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, he said that 2,000 tonnes of aid from NGOs have been distributed.

“Military personnel, district administration, welfare groups, provincial officials — they are all out there and putting their lives at risk,” he said. “There has been severe damage, but I want to tell Pakistan that there has been a major effort.”

The minister stated that the flooding which started in Sialkot and Narowal crossed through Shahdara and Lahore, before moving to Jhang and through Sargodha.

“The second wave of flooding has reached Panjnad, or it will reach within two to three days,” he added.