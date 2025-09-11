Over 3,600 rescued from Multan’s flood-hit areas in past 24 hours: rescue service

Over 3,620 people have been rescued from flood-hit areas of Multan in the past 24 hours, according to the Punjab Rescue 1122 spokesperson Dr Rizwan Nazeer.

In a statement, Dr Nazeer said the number of individuals rescued in the past three days was 13,617, taking the total people relocated to safety to more than 25,000.

Noting that there were 139 rescue boats engaged in operations across Multan, the spokesperson said more than 362,000 people and 300,000 cattle have been evacuated so far with the help of various authorities.

Areas where Rescue 1122 carried out its operations include Jalalpur Pirwala, Alipur, Shujaabad and Manawala Bund.